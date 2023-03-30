App increases AED accessibility in N.H.

File Photo
File Photo(WLUC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In New Hampshire, business owners are being encouraged to register their life-saving equipment.

New Hampshire state leaders say there’s a partnership between the PulsePoint Foundation and Google.

It allows people to register AEDs in a statewide database. An AED is a medical device that can deliver an electric shock to help the heart beat normally.

Google reportedly emailed state business owners earlier this week, encouraging them to sign up.

Once registered, AEDs can be located in the PulsePoint app for quick access during a cardiac emergency.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs
The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck
Vito Caselnova in court facing attempted murder charges in a November shootout in Saratoga...
Vt. sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Latest News

File Photo
Welch votes to repeal Military Force Authorization against Iraq
File Photo
N.H. Rep. emphasizes importance of telehealth for rural communities
File Photo
Some schools may not undergo PCB testing yet
Push to expand voting rights in US for those held in jails
Ranked choice one step closer to use in 2028 election