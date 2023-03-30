App increases AED accessibility in N.H.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In New Hampshire, business owners are being encouraged to register their life-saving equipment.

New Hampshire state leaders say there’s a partnership between the PulsePoint Foundation and Google.

It allows people to register AEDs in a statewide database. An AED is a medical device that can deliver an electric shock to help the heart beat normally.

Google reportedly emailed state business owners earlier this week, encouraging them to sign up.

Once registered, AEDs can be located in the PulsePoint app for quick access during a cardiac emergency.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.