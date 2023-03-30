Dashcam video shows teen leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

A texas teen has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. (Source: KTRE)
By Mack Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a teenager has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase.

KTRE reports that 17-year-old Kevin Olalde was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by Lufkin police after speeding and crashing a Ford Mustang.

Police shared dashcam video of the incident that they say shows Olalde ignoring their commands to stop after taking off during a traffic stop.

Lufkin police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph with the 17-year-old driver using multiple travel lanes at high rates of speed.

According to authorities, they were able to use a spike strip on the vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued speeding.

Eventually, Olalde ended up losing control of the vehicle and rolled several times before coming to a stop. A passenger was ejected in the crash as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The underage passenger was checked at a hospital before being released to his parents, police said.

Authorities said Olalde was booked into the Angelina County Jail. He is facing charges of felony resisting arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Brattleboro man found in his home...
Police investigating death of Brattleboro man after welfare check
Two people were found dead after a fire in Fair Haven on Tuesday. - File photo
2 found dead after Fair Haven fire
Shadow Cross Farm in Colchester is closing April 1.
Colchester eggs business calls it quits after 83 years
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store
Vermont State Police say a man who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Monday has died.
Richmond man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift.
Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Nashville, first lady gather to remember school shooting victims