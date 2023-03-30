Dive teams search for woman in Winooski River

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police divers are searching the Winooski River in Middlesex for a missing woman.

Police say they were asked to conduct a welfare check on the 64-year-old Waitsfield woman Wednesday evening. Her car was located near the Route 100B bridge over the Winooski River near Route 2 and police say evidence indicated she jumped into the river.

Police say dive teams and drones are searching the area Thursday in what has now become a recovery operation.

