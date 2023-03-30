Expert advice on choosing the right assisted living facility for your loved one

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the greying of the Green Mountains, more Vermont families are trying to find long-term care for their loved ones. But finding an assisted living space can be challenging.

The Better Business Bureau says to get recommendations from friends, family or your doctor.

Consider what your loved one needs, where it is and how much it costs.

Check the records with your local long-term care ombudsman.

And if you can, start searching early.

“I would encourage people that if they’re in the age around 60, now’s the time to start researching for yourself. But also, if you’re finding yourself in a predicament and you need one immediately, don’t act just on urgency, do your research,” advised Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Paula Fleming.

The BBB also says to ask a lot of questions before, during and after your visit.

Among them:

How many residents are there?

What facilities are private versus shared?

Are pets allowed?

What are visitor policies?

What do care plans look like for residents?

How often are spaces cleaned?

What are meals like?

What happens if you’re late on a payment?

What safety features are available?

They also say to read the fine print on any contract before you sign.

Click here for more information and tips from the BBB on choosing an assisted living facility.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.