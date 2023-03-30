Hochul told she’s not welcome at Buffalo Gay Pride Parade

New York LGBTQ groups have disinvited Gov. Kathy Hochul from the Buffalo Gay Pride Parade in June in a dispute over budget funding. - File photo(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York LGBTQ groups have disinvited Gov. Kathy Hochul from the Buffalo Gay Pride Parade in June in a dispute over budget funding.

Other state LGBTQ groups are standing in solidarity with Buffalo, raising the possibility that they may do the same thing, including the NYC Gay Pride Parade, the largest in the nation.

The Pride Center of Western New York says the governor’s budget advances a Cuomo-era policy that takes funding away from community health centers.

A spokesperson for the governor said Hochul is a steadfast supporter of the LGBTQ community, and due to pending litigation with a health center, could not comment any further.

