Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to the moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here starting April 30. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs
The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck
Vito Caselnova in court facing attempted murder charges in a November shootout in Saratoga...
Vt. sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Latest News

Find out if you have unclaimed property or money at unclaimed.org
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you
He faces 10 felony counts that could bring up to a decade in prison.
Man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls in US, Canada
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Gun injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC study shows