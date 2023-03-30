New York AG turns down Plattsburgh ‘whistleblower’ case against police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York Attorney General’s office has told Plattsburgh officials it will not launch an investigation of allegations by an anonymous whistleblower claiming misconduct and racist behavior inside the police department.

The mayor’s office says the AG is not investigating due to a lack of criminal activity or a pattern of racial bias.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest made the request three weeks after an anonymous letter accused Interim Police Chief Nathan “Bud” York of making racist comments to the department’s only Black officer. Both the chief and officer denied the exchange ever happened.

Rosenquest says a claim was filed with the city’s labor attorney against the anonymous emailer for racially motivated harassment and creating a hostile work environment. the attorney is interviewing members of the department over the next several weeks and will report their findings to the city.

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh mayor: Interim police chief, officer deny ‘whistleblower’ allegations of racism

Plattsburgh Police acting chief faces racial allegations

New requirements in renewed search for Plattsburgh police chief

Plattsburgh mayor appoints provisional police chief

Burlington and Plattsburgh try to attract top cops

Plattsburgh mayor tries to move forward in wake of police chief shakeup

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.