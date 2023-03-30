New York AG turns down Plattsburgh ‘whistleblower’ case against police chief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York Attorney General’s office has told Plattsburgh officials it will not launch an investigation of allegations by an anonymous whistleblower claiming misconduct and racist behavior inside the police department.

The mayor’s office says the AG is not investigating due to a lack of criminal activity or a pattern of racial bias.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest made the request three weeks after an anonymous letter accused Interim Police Chief Nathan “Bud” York of making racist comments to the department’s only Black officer. Both the chief and officer denied the exchange ever happened.

Rosenquest says a claim was filed with the city’s labor attorney against the anonymous emailer for racially motivated harassment and creating a hostile work environment. the attorney is interviewing members of the department over the next several weeks and will report their findings to the city.

