New York’s budget likely late because of ‘big budget issues’

File photo
File photo(Hans Pennink | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York legislative leaders said Thursday they expected to miss the deadline for adopting a new state budget as they negotiate with fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul over her proposals to change bail rules and create new housing.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the holdup on a budget for state fiscal year beginning Saturday is due in part because of “big policy issues” that the governor included in her proposal.

Hochul’s proposed budget includes a change to the current bail law to give judges greater discretion by removing the “least restrictive means” standard to ensure a defendant returns to court. Hochul describes it as a clarification of guidelines, but liberal lawmakers have resisted further changes to the state’s bail law.

“I think there’s always room for compromise,” state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters Thursday when asked about bail changes.

Lawmakers also were focused on Hochul’s proposal to spur the creation of 800,000 houses within the next 10 years to combat the housing crisis in the state. Some lawmakers have resisted mandates in the governor’s housing plan.

Hochul told New York State Public Radio the April 1 deadline would not be met, but that “it’s not about a race to the deadline, it’s about a race to getting the right results.”

It was not clear how long it would take for the governor and lawmakers to reach an agreement.

It’s not uncommon for state budgets to be late. Last year’s budget, Hochul’s first as governor, was approved nine days late.

“We can’t agree on how much to spend, we can’t agree on how to keep people safe, and a host of other issues,” Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt complained. “That’s ridiculous — that the Legislature cannot get a budget passed for the people in the state of New York.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs
The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck
Vito Caselnova in court facing attempted murder charges in a November shootout in Saratoga...
Vt. sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Latest News

File photo
Vt. House poised to approve $8B budget; Senate gives nod to housing bill
SDF
Officials concerned with Lake Placid ER closure plan
SDF
Winooski yanks demolition permit for historic church
SDF
Quechee religious school to appeal sports ban