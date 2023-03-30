NH Attorney General investigating abuse at Upper Valley nursing home

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A criminal investigation alleging abuse against the elderly has been opened by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office against an Upper Valley long-term care facility after the death of a resident.

The case against Hanover Terrace dates back to December and involves multiple residents. All incidents revolve around one unnamed staff member who was suspended once the allegations came to light.

A report by the Department of Health and Human Services details that the staff member would “slap, swear and be extremely disrespectful” towards residents and says the facility did not do enough to report and prevent the abuse.

The most egregious incident involves a resident who sustained bruising to the arms and ribs from a “rough” wheelchair transfer. The injuries progressively got worse and the resident died. According to the autopsy, “a fracture and dislocation to the right shoulder and a dislocation to the left shoulder contributed to the death.”

During the height of the pandemic, an outbreak at the facility infected 90% of the residents and seven died from the virus. However, the most recent death has sparked a criminal investigation. A spokesperson from the AG’s office says they are aware of the DHHS report and the New Hampshire Department of Justice is now conducting an ongoing investigation.

Hanover Terrace officials did not respond to a request for comment. According to the report, the facility has already taken steps to correct issues, including a weekly log to document trends and possible follow-up to protect residents.

