N.H. Rep. emphasizes importance of telehealth for rural communities

File Photo
File Photo(WVU Medicine)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t considered a public health emergency anymore, the future of telehealth gets staticky.

It all comes down to reimbursements and how much providers will get paid for offering the virtual service.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said telehealth is still an important part of healthcare for people. She finds that especially true for people in rural areas, and thinks Medicaid needs to be expanded.

She said, “Permanently expanding services like Medicaid is crucial to ensuring families in New Hampshire and across the country can access the care they need, when they need it.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store
Vito Caselnova in court facing attempted murder charges in a November shootout in Saratoga...
Vt. sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Shadow Cross Farm in Colchester is closing April 1.
Colchester eggs business calls it quits after 83 years
The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck

Latest News

File Photo
Some schools may not undergo PCB testing yet
Push to expand voting rights in US for those held in jails
Ranked choice one step closer to use in 2028 election
File Photo
Plattsburgh creates new platform for community engagement and information
File Photo
OPIOIDS Act introduced to research what causes overdoses