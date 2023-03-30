N.H. Rep. emphasizes importance of telehealth for rural communities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t considered a public health emergency anymore, the future of telehealth gets staticky.

It all comes down to reimbursements and how much providers will get paid for offering the virtual service.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said telehealth is still an important part of healthcare for people. She finds that especially true for people in rural areas, and thinks Medicaid needs to be expanded.

She said, “Permanently expanding services like Medicaid is crucial to ensuring families in New Hampshire and across the country can access the care they need, when they need it.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.