OPIOIDS Act introduced to research what causes overdoses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans are dying from opioid overdoses and a local lawmaker is trying to understand why.

Senator Peter Welch joined Senator Rick Scott in introducing the Overcoming Prevalent Inadequacies in Overdose Information Data Sets or OPIODS Act.

He said the goal is to help law enforcement better identify, understand, and address opioid overdoses.

Last year, more than 230 Vermonters died from opioid-related overdoses, a 10% increase from the prior year and the highest number on record.

