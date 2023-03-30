Plattsburgh creates new platform for community engagement and information

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Projects are right at the fingertips of people in Plattsburgh with a new platform.

City leaders launched a digital community engagement platform. Residents can sign up to learn about ongoing city projects and initiatives, share ideas, talk about proposals with fellow community members, and give their opinion.

The goal is to hear what people think about the projects going on where they live.

For example, The Margaret Street Project and Parks Renewal Project are on the platform now, and the Zoning Update project will be added in the next month.

