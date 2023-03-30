Police investigate Lamoille Union Middle School threat

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a threat to Lamoille Union Middle School in Hyde Park.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says they received information late Wednesday evening from an anonymous source of a threat. They say they are working with school officials to investigate but that the threat is deemed not credible.

Officials say all students are safe and that there will be a heightened law enforcement presence on the campus until further notice.

