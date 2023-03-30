Quechee religious school to appeal sports ban before VPA

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A religious school in Quechee is trying to get back in the game after it was banned from competing in sports.

Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited the girl’s basketball state tournament because the opposing team had a transgender player on its roster. At the time, the school said allowing the transgender student to play jeopardized the fairness of the game, the safety of their players, and set a bad precedent for women’s sports.

The Vermont Principal’s Association issued a swift and sweeping penalty banning the school from all competition.

Mid Vermont Christian will make the case for reinstatement Friday before the VPA.

