Ranked choice one step closer to use in 2028 election

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ranked choice voting has received preliminary lawmaker approval again.

The Vermont Senate voted in favor during a second reading of legislation to put ranked-choice voting in place for Vermont’s 2028 Presidential Primary.

Bill S 32 would also create a summer study committee to investigate and make recommendations about other statewide elections that may be ready for ranked-choice voting in 2026.

And it would give the power to cities and towns to adopt it for local elections as soon as next year.

The bill requires approval once more before heading to the House.

