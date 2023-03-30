Vermont man faces manslaughter charge in deadly dispute

Whitney Grady
Whitney Grady(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is charged with killing his co-worker.

Vermont State Police say last November, Whitney Grady, 42, of Middlebury, got into a fight with David Cheney, 72, of East Montpelier, when the men were working on a road construction project in Bolton.

Investigators say an ongoing dispute between the men erupted into a physical confrontation, and they say Grady repeatedly punched and kicked Cheney.

Police say Cheney was able to return home, but he suffered medical complications from his injuries and went to the hospital where he died later that day.

The medical examiner found the fight contributed to Cheney’s death.

Grady turned himself in to the police on Thursday. He was cited and is due in court next week.

