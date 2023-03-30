Vermont worker dies after being crushed by stone slab

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man who was crushed by a stone slab at his workplace has died, according to the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Surface Creations of Vermont, a family-owned custom countertop business in Milton.

Emergency crews responded at about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a 28-year-old man from Swanton being crushed by a slab of stone. Milton police said they believed the slab could have weighed upward of 2,000 lbs.

Police said the worker was breathing when he was taken to the hospital and was alive when he arrived.

But Thursday, VOSHA officials said he has died. In a statement to WCAX News, Dirk Anderson, the director of Workers Compensation and Safety, at the Department of Labor, said: “Unfortunately, in the time since receiving the initial report, the injured employee passed away. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and his coworkers, as VOSHA conducts a full investigation of the incident.”

