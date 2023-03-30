Vermont worker dies after being crushed by stone slab

A worker at Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton who was crushed by a stone slab has died.
A worker at Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton who was crushed by a stone slab has died.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man who was crushed by a stone slab at his workplace has died, according to the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Surface Creations of Vermont, a family-owned custom countertop business in Milton.

Emergency crews responded at about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a 28-year-old man from Swanton being crushed by a slab of stone. Milton police said they believed the slab could have weighed upward of 2,000 lbs.

Police said the worker was breathing when he was taken to the hospital and was alive when he arrived.

But Thursday, VOSHA officials said he has died. In a statement to WCAX News, Dirk Anderson, the director of Workers Compensation and Safety, at the Department of Labor, said: “Unfortunately, in the time since receiving the initial report, the injured employee passed away. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and his coworkers, as VOSHA conducts a full investigation of the incident.”

Related Story:

Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs
The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck
Vito Caselnova in court facing attempted murder charges in a November shootout in Saratoga...
Vt. sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Latest News

File photo
Winooski yanks demolition permit for historic church
New York LGBTQ groups have disinvited Gov. Kathy Hochul from the Buffalo Gay Pride Parade in...
Hochul told she’s not welcome at Buffalo Gay Pride Parade
Week 4 - Hike of The Week (Jamaica State Park)
Week Four - Hike of The Week (Jamaica State Park)
Week 4 - Hike of The Week (Jamaica State Park)
Week 4 - Hike of The Week (Jamaica State Park)