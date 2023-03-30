Voter accused of hitting NH election worker after ballot jammed

A woman whose paper ballot jammed in a tabulator machine is accused of hitting an election worker in the face who tried to remove it, giving him a bloody nose, police said. - File photo(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAYMOND, N.H. (AP) — A woman whose paper ballot jammed in a tabulator machine is accused of hitting an election worker in the face who tried to remove it, giving him a bloody nose, police said.

The woman was voting in Raymond on Tuesday at the town’s polling center, Holmes Gove Middle School. She was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct, WMUR-TV reported. She was released on bail.

The machine rejected her ballot several times. The woman then folded the ballot and shoved it into the machine, jamming it. When the worker tried to remove it, the woman allegedly hit him in the face and gave him a bloody nose, the station reported. Police intervened.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

