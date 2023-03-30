Welch votes to repeal Military Force Authorization against Iraq

Senator Peter Welch is supporting efforts to make it harder for troops to head back to Iraq.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Welch, D-Vermont, voted in support of a bill that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force against Iraq.

These authorizations give power to the president to deploy troops to Iraq without going through Congress first. Welch said we don’t need these authorizations anymore.

Click here to read the full text of Welch’s statement for the Congressional Record.

