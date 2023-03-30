Williamstown congregation discovers time capsule under church floorboards

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community is rebuilding after a 2021 fire destroyed the United Federated Church. In doing so, they have accidentally uncovered a bit of the past.

Following the fire two years ago, the congregation fortunately already owned another church building just down the street that has beenb used as a food shelf. Just one week after the fire, they moved services to the new location, and they are now restoring the building.

There’s a lot of work to be done. A fresh coat of paint, some electrical work, and giving the floors a bit of TLC. “The project here was going to be just a floor fix because it was a squeaky board under the carpet,” said Alvin Avery, who sits on the church’s executive board. But he says they found much more than a nuisance spot. “Pulled up the boards that were loose and there was a metal box inside, an old chocolate box. ...First instinct was I had to call the pastor and we had to open it immediately.”

But Sunday service had cleared out for the day and this was something they wanted to share with everyone. “With the pastor’s help, I contained myself until the following weekend,” Avery said. What they opened the following weekend was a time capsule which they believe is from 1912.

“Amazed. Amazed that we found a time capsule in the church,” said Pastor Doug Cameron.

Inside, they found an 1800s bible and book of discipline, a member list, a poem, some newspapers, and more. “This lady wrote a letter and she describes in the letter what the town and the businesses looked like back in 1909,” Cameron said.

Cameron says it’s been a tough few years for the church -- first the pandemic, then the devastating fire. Finding the time capsule has been a bit of a silver lining, and a reason to reflect. “These folks over 100 years ago left us a box thinking that there was going to be a congregation here. So, we’re going to do the same thing for the next 100 years. There will be a box here someday somebody is going to find, saying carry on God’s work in the community,” Cameron said.

They’re planning to place a current bible, photographs from around town, and other odds and ends back in the floorboards -- this time in a fire-proof box -- which Avery is eager to do as they try to finish the sanctuary before Easter. “But we need to get it done because I want to put it back in so we can get the project done as quickly as we can,” Avery said.

The church isn’t the only spot getting some love. At the site of the fire, they’re planning to create a meditation garden that will feature the old clock and bell saved from the old church.

