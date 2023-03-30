Winooski yanks demolition permit for historic church

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans to demolish the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Winooski have been halted by the city, which reversed its decision to grant a permit. State preservationists say despite what the parish wants, they’re committed to saving the iconic marble church.

“We couldn’t be happier with this result,” said Ann Cousins, a historic preservation consultant who sits on the board of the Vermont Marble Museum.

The city of Winooski has decided to reverse its approval of a demolition permit for the church following an appeal from preservationists. The city says it came to the decision after learning the 95-year-old landmark made from marble quarried in Rutland county is listed on the State Register of Historic Places.

“I am delighted that Winooski did what I think is the right thing. There were so many historic preservation consultants and professionals who weighed in that the town had to make this decision,” Cousins said.

The St. Francis Xavier Parish, which had plans to sell the property, said in a statement they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the city’s decision to yank the permit. “The negative impact this decision will have on the parish is significant.”

The church closed in 2020 due to a priest shortage. Its sale is still pending and the demolition had been planned for this spring. The parish cites canon law governing the Catholic Church as the reason for wanting to demolish the building, saying they don’t want it to be used for anything that would be forbidden by Catholicism.

Residents like Donna Farnsworth, say they understand the concerns but would still rather see the church repurposed. “I know the church was worried about it becoming a bar. I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I would like to see the library going there, or even the O’Brien’s Community Center or a bigger senior center or something like that,” she said.

Cousins says the church is too significant to get rid of altogether and would like to work with the parish to see if the building could be used in a respectful way. “We have examples in Vermont and across the country of Catholic churches that have been reused,” she said.

The city says there is a 30-day appeal window. Parish officials say they are still considering their options.

