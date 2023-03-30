BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will drop quickly on Thursday night with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will start the day on Friday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Clouds will thicken up on Friday morning ahead of our next weather system for the end of the week. Snow will develop from west to east across the region on Friday afternoon with some wet, snow accumulation of about 1-3″ over 1000 ft. in elevation through Friday evening.

Warmer temperatures will work their way in on Friday night, changing any snow or mix over to light rain. The rain will pick up in intensity on Saturday morning and fall heavy at times during the day. Rainfall totals will reach between a third of an inch to one inch through Saturday night, which combined with snowmelt, will contribute to river rises into the second half of the weekend. We’ll likely see one round of heavier rain early on Saturday, followed by a break from late morning into early afternoon, and then another round of heavier rain from late afternoon and into the evening hours. Winds will be gusty on Saturday as well with gusts between 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Temperatures will turn colder on Saturday night with any lingering rain showers changing to snow showers. There could be some spotty black ice early Sunday morning with temperatures falling below freezing. After a chilly day on Sunday, temperatures warm back up again for most of next week. We’ll see the chance of rain again by mid week with a mix of sun and clouds through most of the work week with highs warming back up into the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.