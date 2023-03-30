Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! There will be a pretty drastic change in the weather today compared to that nice, spring weather that we had on Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny, but it is going to be a chilly, blustery day with gusty northwest winds.

The wind will die down tonight and skies will clear out. Then get ready for another weather adventure that will start on Friday and last right through the weekend.

After a few rays of sunshine just after daybreak on Friday, it will be clouding up ahead of a frontal system that will be moving in from the west. Snow will develop in the afternoon, but as warmer air comes in on increasingly brisk south winds, the snow will change over to rain showers late in the day.

To start the weekend, Saturday will be a warm, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s,, but it will be breezy and wet with periods of rain, on-and-off, throughout the day. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder.

Then the cold front part of this system will swing through Saturday night, changing the rain showers to a few snow showers into early Sunday. It will be turning blustery and colder again for the second half of the weekend.

More springlike temperatures are expected next week, but the new work week will start with a few rain/snow showers as a quick-moving clipper comes through. Tuesday will be partly sunny, but a bigger, stronger storm system will be moving in on Thursday with more rain showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all of this changeable weather over the next few days, and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

