2 troopers accused of racist comments resign

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police says two troopers under investigation for making racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, have now resigned.

The internal investigation into Westminster-based troopers Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen was prompted by an anonymous complaint last month that they used inappropriate comments as they played an online game while off duty.

Officials say while they were unable to substantiate every allegation, the information that was corroborated represented a serious violation of the Vermont State Police Code of Conduct. They say there was no evidence that the troopers displayed bias in their policework and that they both expressed “profound regret” for their actions and apologized.

Both have been on paid relief-from-duty status since February 15.

Related Stories:

2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation

Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

Former Vt. trooper pleads not guilty in theft investigation

Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont

VSP releases semiannual misconduct investigations report

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker at Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton who was crushed by a stone slab has died.
Vermont worker dies after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Dive teams recover body of missing woman in Winooski River
Whitney Grady
Vermont man faces manslaughter charge in deadly dispute
EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs

Latest News

The Cary Sugar House in Danville is among 28 historic structures awarded over $370,000 in Barn...
Historic Danville sugar house to get makeover
File photo
Fire officials push for visible house number signage
Remy
Pets With Potential: Meet Remy
x
Vermonters appointed to Truth and Reconciliation Commission