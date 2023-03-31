2 troopers accused of racist comments resign

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police says two troopers under investigation for making racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, have now resigned.

The internal investigation into Westminster-based troopers Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen was prompted by an anonymous complaint last month that they used inappropriate comments as they played an online game while off duty.

Officials say while they were unable to substantiate every allegation, the information that was corroborated represented a serious violation of the Vermont State Police Code of Conduct. They say there was no evidence that the troopers displayed bias in their policework and that they both expressed “profound regret” for their actions and apologized.

Both have been on paid relief-from-duty status since February 15.

Related Stories:

2 state troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation

Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

Former Vt. trooper pleads not guilty in theft investigation

Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont

VSP releases semiannual misconduct investigations report

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.