Alburgh man involved in basketball brawl died of ‘acute cardiac event’

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Autopsy results on the Alburgh man caught up in a middle school basketball brawl back in January indicate he died of a cardiac event, according to the Vermont State Police.

Troopers were called to the Alburgh gym following the seventh and eighth-grade game between Alburgh and St. Albans City on January 31. Cellphone video captured the violent melee as more than a dozen adults -- and at least two players -- were throwing punches or trying to pull others away. One of the fans, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, was later taken to the hospital, where he died two hours later.

Vermont State Police Friday say that while the autopsy gives the cause of death as an “acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis,” the manner of death will be listed as “undetermined.”

Police say their investigation continues and they are working closely with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito to see if any charges are warranted.

Related Stories:

Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school

Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game

Officials confront scourge of racist behavior at Vt. high school sports events

Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation

Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field

Student fans tossed following JV basketball game over alleged racist comments

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.