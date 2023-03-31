Analysis: Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Ron Johnson, File)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump thrusts the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the prospect that the leading contender for the GOP nomination will also be facing criminal charges in at least one case.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, on the takeaways from both the case in New York and others waiting in the wings.

