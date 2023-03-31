Chittenden County senator admitted to hospital for pregnancy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state senator is legislating from the hospital this week.

Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County, is expecting her first child in May. She was admitted to the UVM Medical Center earlier this week to prolong gestation.

The senator says she and her baby are in good health and she will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future.

Lawmakers have the ability to attend and vote remotely but Ram Hinsdale is the first ever to legislate from the hospital.

