Fire officials push for visible house number signage

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When an emergency happens, EMS crews want to get to you as fast as possible, and that means your 911 address clearly.

The Williston Fire Department has posted a clear message in front of the station -- “No hide and seek, post house numbers clearly.” They say they run into the problem almost daily.

“Go through the thought process of what an emergency responder is going to do coming to my house, coming to my business -- are they going to see it clearly from the road? Are they going to see it clearly from my really long driveway and have an indication of which way to turn at a split? It’s going to help us as emergency responders, and as I said earlier, minutes matter,” said Williston Fire Captain Prescott Nadeau.

Officials say the best home number indicator is a high visibility reflective number and to make sure it’s visible from both sides of the road and not blocked by any trees or shrubbery.

