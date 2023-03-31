PCB school testing pause proposal advances to Vermont Senate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would put a pause on Vermont’s PCB school testing program advances to the state Senate.

H.486 proposes establishing a task force to identify overall education facility needs throughout Vermont.

The House Thursday voted to pass the bill, which endeavors to halt the PCB sampling process until that statewide school condition assessment is complete.

The separate testing and assessment projects, under Acts 74 and 72, respectively, both launched in 2021. Some lawmakers want to integrate the two programs. But Senate leadership has said in multiple legislative hearings they don’t support the delay.

The bill also suggests granting the Burlington school district $16 million to help cover the cost of demolishing the North Avenue campus.

