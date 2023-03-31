PCB school testing pause proposal advances to Vermont Senate

Vermont lawmakers consider pausing the state's unprecedented PCB school testing program.
Vermont lawmakers consider pausing the state's unprecedented PCB school testing program.(wcax)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would put a pause on Vermont’s PCB school testing program advances to the state Senate.

H.486 proposes establishing a task force to identify overall education facility needs throughout Vermont.

The House Thursday voted to pass the bill, which endeavors to halt the PCB sampling process until that statewide school condition assessment is complete.

The separate testing and assessment projects, under Acts 74 and 72, respectively, both launched in 2021. Some lawmakers want to integrate the two programs. But Senate leadership has said in multiple legislative hearings they don’t support the delay.

The bill also suggests granting the Burlington school district $16 million to help cover the cost of demolishing the North Avenue campus.

Related Stories:

Some schools may not undergo PCB testing yet

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store
File photo
Dive teams recover body of missing woman in Winooski River
A worker at Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton who was crushed by a stone slab has died.
Vermont worker dies after being crushed by stone slab

Latest News

Malcom Simmons, 29 of South Burlington
South Burlington man arrested stemming from Dec. gunfire incident
Burglary investigation.
Saint Albans man arrested for burglary at local lodge
mm
Should state mandate battery storage to keep lights on, electric rates down?
mm
NH attorney general investigating abuse at Upper Valley nursing home