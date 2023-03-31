Pets With Potential: Meet Remy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 6-month-old guinea pig named Remy.

Remy is a little shy right now, so any potential owner will have to take that into account when considering adopting him. He would also need time to adjust if there are other guinea pig friends in your home. Once he gets to know you, he is a very energetic and friendly guy.

Contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County for more information.

