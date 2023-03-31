Police search for missing Middlebury teen

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple agencies across Vermont are looking for a missing teen last seen on Wednesday.

The Vermont State Police say 17-year-old Rebecca Ball of Middlebury was last seen at the southern end of Wright Park and the Tam Railhead near the Seymour Street extension, Pinewood Road and Jackson Lane.

Officers say Ball walked away following an appointment in the area and say the disappearance is not considered suspicious but there are concerns for her welfare.

Ball is described as 5 foot 4, with blue eyes and short light brown hair.

Police ask you to give them a call if you have any information.

