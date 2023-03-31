Public officials react to former President Trump’s indictment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters and public officials Channel 3 spoke with say the indictment handed to former President Donald Trump comes with a lot of feelings. Some say they’re excited for justice. while others say its a sad day in American history.

“[I have] two strong emotions I’m feeling. One is a sense of relief no one is above the law,” said Democratic Representative Becca Balint. She says a grand jury indictment shows this goes beyond more than one or two people. “But this is a sad day. This is an incredibly somber day as an Americanand as a history teacher. This is going to be a moment that defines this 45th president.”

While Trump claims the case is politically motivated, Vermonters say that’s up to the justice system to decide.

“I think he was trying to jump the gun a little bit to force the issue to make it run in his favor,” said Robert Wood from South Burlington.

“If you or I did a fraction of the things he did, we would not be standing in this parking lot, we would be in jail,” Kristin Blanchette from Monkton.

Democratic Senator Peter Welch wrote in a statement to Channel 3 News: “The law is the law. And nobody–including Donald Trump–is above it. While we await more information on the indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, we should let the legal process work its will.”

“Trust in government is at an all time low right now. Part of that distrust is about the fact we don’t seem to hold people accountable,” Balint continued. “We have to move forward as a nation. We have to move forward. If it means a president needs to be held accountable for his actions, that’s what needs to happen.”

Republican New York Representative Elise Stefanik shared her own statement saying: “The unprecedented election interference from corrupt Socialist District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a political witch-hunt and a dark day for America. The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to persecute Joe Biden’s chief political opponent ahead of the 2024 presidential election to suppress the will and voice of the American people. Tens of millions of patriotic Americans have never been so energized to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully organize and VOTE at the ballot box to save our great republic by electing President Donald J. Trump in 2024.”

Democratic New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan chimed in saying: “No one is above the law, and we have an independent judicial system for a reason. Every day in our country, grand juries convene, hear the evidence, and decide whether or not to indict people. While this is a somber day for our country and an extraordinary case, it is also an example of our judicial system at work, where even former presidents can be indicted and held accountable under the law. I will continue to follow the developments in this case.”

