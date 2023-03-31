Saint Albans man arrested for burglary at local lodge

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Saint Albans man was arrested for allegedly stealing several items and a pickup truck from the lodge at Hard’ack in Saint Albans.

Police say Thursday, 31-year-old Brandon Locke and a woman were seen on surveillance breaking into the building and an hour later leaving in the stolen truck.

Police recovered the truck and Locke is behind bars Thursday for lack of bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

