Sen. Hassan attends N.H. National Guard sendoff

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A departure ceremony for New Hampshire soldiers being sent to the Middle East will be held Friday in Concord, N.H.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regimen is deploying.

The service members are part of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

Senator Maggie Hassan said Operation Spartan Shield focuses on strengthening relationships between the U.S. and its partners while Operation Inherent Resolve focuses on defeating ISIS.

Hassan and Representative Chris Pappas will be speaking at the send-off, which takes place in Concord Friday afternoon.

