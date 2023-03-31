Sen. Sanders hosts first “Youth Chess Day”

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids will be saying “checkmate” during the first annual “Youth Chess Day.”

Senator Bernie Sanders is hosting the first-ever event Saturday. It’s for Vermont students -- and is part of a series of initiatives organized by Sanders to provide opportunities for civic engagement.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Kids can learn to play and experienced players can participate in a recreational tournament.

Sanders will be there to talk about chess, education, and other topics students want to talk about.

