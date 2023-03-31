South Burlington man arrested stemming from Dec. gunfire incident

Malcom Simmons, 29 of South Burlington
Malcom Simmons, 29 of South Burlington(Courtesy: South Burlington Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is charged with reckless endangerment for a gunfire incident in December.

Police say 29-year-old Malcom Simmons is accused of firing a gun in Jaycee Park in South Burlington.

Nobody was hurt and Simmons was released on conditions.

