South Burlington man arrested stemming from Dec. gunfire incident
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is charged with reckless endangerment for a gunfire incident in December.
Police say 29-year-old Malcom Simmons is accused of firing a gun in Jaycee Park in South Burlington.
Nobody was hurt and Simmons was released on conditions.
