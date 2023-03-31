Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Brattleboro
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brattleboro.
Police say Thursday night just before 8:00 someone reported the sound of gun shots at a home on Birge Street. Officers responded and found a man dead inside an apartment at the scene.
Police say they do not know the victim’s identity, yet.
This investigation is only just beginning stages and a crime scene search team and victim services unit will respond Friday morning.
