Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Brattleboro.

Police say Thursday night just before 8:00 someone reported the sound of gun shots at a home on Birge Street. Officers responded and found a man dead inside an apartment at the scene.

Police say they do not know the victim’s identity, yet.

This investigation is only just beginning stages and a crime scene search team and victim services unit will respond Friday morning.

