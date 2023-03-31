Vermonters appointed to Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Published: Mar. 31, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s new Truth and Reconciliation Commission is up and running with the appointment of three commissioners Friday.

The commission was created last year under Act 128 to confront issues of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends.

Mia Shultz, president of the Rutland area NAACP, Melody Mackin of the Abenaki Tribe, and Patrick Standen of Vermont’s disability community, will serve three-year terms.

