Vermonters “Sleep Out” to raise awareness for unhoused youth

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of Vermonters woke up in a warm bed Friday morning, but that’s not the case for everyone. In St. Albans, some people traded their homes for a tent for the night.

It’s part of Spectrum Youth and Family Services’ annual event.

Starting Thursday night, more than 40 people began sleeping in Taylor Park in solidarity with youth experiencing homelessness and other challenges.

This is one of seven events. Essex High School also participated on Thursday night before waking up to attend school Friday.

Two other schools, Winooski and Vermont Commons school, will be holding their “sleep outs” Friday night.

Mark Redmond, the executive director of Spectrum, says even just one night gives people a taste of what it’s like to be cold outside, getting a terrible night’s sleep, and having to wake up the next day to work.

Watch Melissa Cooney live at Taylor Park this morning to speak with participants and Spectrum Youth and Family Services executive director Mark Redmond.

