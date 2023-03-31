Vt. education secretary prepares to depart

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Education Secretary Dan French is saying his goodbyes after announcing two weeks ago he will step down from his cabinet role for a job with an education nonprofit in Washington.

French, a former high school social studies teacher, principal, and superintendent, was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2018 to help spearhead some of his top priorities including education funding reform and to address declining enrollment.

Christina Guessferd spoke with French about his time on the cabinet and his new job.

