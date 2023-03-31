Vt. Fish and Wildlife holds turkey hunting class

File Photo
File Photo(WBKO)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife leaders are hoping hunters or aspiring hunters gobble up an opportunity to get educated.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vermont Fish and Wildlife is hosting a learning to hunt spring turkeys seminar for new hunters.

That’s being held at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club.

Attendees will learn turkey biology, effective turkey calls, how to pattern shotguns, and how to butcher a turkey.

A seminar on the basics of spring turkey hunting will be held on April 19th.

