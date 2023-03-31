Welch moves to change policy for military use authorization

File Photo
File Photo(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is building upon his desire to make it harder for the U.S. to go to war.

Earlier this week, he supported a Senate vote to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Military Authorisations in Iraq. Currently, the president could send troops back to that country without getting Congressional approval.

Now, he and other senators, are sponsoring legislation that would terminate the Authorizations for Use of Military Force after no later than ten years.

Welch says this is an important step to “restore Congress’ role in this process and ensure any Authorization for the Use of Military Force is consistent with its original intent and subject to regular review.”

