BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone. We’ll have a nice, but chilly, start to this last day of March, but get ready to strap yourself in and hang onto the safety bar . . . we are in for another roller coaster ride in the weather as we go through the rest of today and through the weekend.

Today, morning sunshine will quickly give way to increasing clouds. By mid-afternoon, snow showers will move in and stick around for the rest of the afternoon. There will only be a trace to 2″ or 3″ of snow in the higher elevations before the snow changes to rain during the evening hours, as warm air moves in from the south on increasingly breezy winds. Overnight, there will be just a few scattered rain showers, mainly to the north.

Saturday will start with a batch of rain coming through, from west to east, in the morning. As we get into the afternoon, the sun will come out and temperatures will spike into the 50s and low 60s, but it will still be breezy out of the south. Then a cold front with a line of showers & thunderstorms will come through late in the afternoon and through the evening hours. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong side with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, and lightning & thunder.

As the cold front goes by, chilly air will return on blustery NW winds on Saturday night. Rain showers will end up as snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations with another 1-3″ possible in the mountains.

Skies will clear out on Sunday and there will be lots of sunshine, but it will be a colder, blustery day. Strong NW winds in the morning will diminish by late in the day.

Next week is looking more springlike with high temperatures getting into the 50s. A fast-moving clipper system will bring a few rain/mountain snow showers on Monday. It will clear out for Tuesday. Then another stronger storm system will be coming in with rain on Wednesday with lingering showers into Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of all this changeable weather, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

