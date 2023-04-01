City of Burlington dealing with weatherization backlog

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is falling short of its goal of getting the most inefficient rental properties buttoned up for cold weather.

A backlog of demand for energy audits and weatherization improvements has city officials delaying notification of some landlords who need to come into compliance.

Two years ago Burlington started identifying the most inefficient rental properties based on the amount of energy they use. Those landlords will be mandated to complete weatherization work to benefit their tenants and reduce carbon emissions.

But, a waiting list for energy audits and building improvements has the program falling short of its goals.

So far, 103 properties have been identified as needing weatherization upgrades because a check of their Vermont Gas records shows they are using over 75,000 BTUs for heating.

“We’re going to be focused on what the schedule allows versus what the ordinance requires,” Bill Ward, of the Dept. of Permitting and Inspections said.

Ward says the required energy audits before weatherization work are now scheduling out until November, so he has triaged notifying landlords who have the least efficient properties to not overwhelm the system.

“It just makes sense to get the folks who are using the most energy into the system first. So we don’t want to overwhelm the system with people who don’t need the work as desperately as people who need it the most,” Ward said.

The city hoped that the work force would catch up with the demand for weatherization, however it has not yet. He says they aren’t surprised with the backlog and say they might need to rethink the schedule of the ordinance with more properties needing to come into compliance than are already in the queue.

“The work is still piling up for folks so it’s important work it’s hard work but we have a job to do in terms of enforcement and we will be reasonable for it and not hold people accountable to something that they can’t get done in the schedule we have created,” Ward said.

Once the energy audit is done, landlords then need to wait for weatherization work to be scheduled which can also stretch months before it can be complete.

In fact, only a handful of properties from the first batch of properties at the beginning of 2022 have completed their weatherization work due to backlogs.

City Councilor Gene Bergman says they need a full accounting of compliance and notification processes along with issues from the department of permitting and inspections before making any decisions on pushing back the schedule.

He says all the landlords who need to come in compliance should be notified.

“That could mean that we are going to be looking at some interim measures because people are paying high utility bills and people are spewing greenhouse gasses and we can’t really afford either one of those particularly when people are paying outrageous rents in a housing crisis anyways,” Councilor Bergman said.

