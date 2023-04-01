‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Police Dive Team searches sections of Otter Creek in Weybridge Friday afternoon.
Police search for missing Middlebury teen
A worker at Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton who was crushed by a stone slab has died.
Vermont worker dies after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Canadian police say 6 people found dead in marsh near US border in Quebec
Malcom Simmons
South Burlington man arrested for Dec. gunfire incident
File photo
2 troopers accused of racist comments resign

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
Police released aerial photos that show storm damage after a violent tornado devasted the area...
Aerial footage shows tornado damage in North Little Rock