Gov. Hochul hosts meeting to discuss recent ‘swatting’ incidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul, educators, and New York public safety officials met Friday to discuss the recent ‘swatting’ incidents around the state.

A ‘swatting’ incident is when someone makes a prank call to a school reporting there is an active shooter.

Thursday, three schools in our region went into lockdown including Plattsburgh High School, Franklin Academy in Malone, and Massena Central High School.

Governor Hochul says state police responded to more than 226 schools and after the Buffalo mass shooting, the state launched the red flag laws.

“This is a tool that if someone sees or becomes aware of someone, either online or in person, that an individual could cause harm to themselves or others, they have an avenue. They can alert law enforcement, and someone can identify whether or not the person involved has access to guns at home, or whether they plan on purchasing guns and can stop that from happening” said Gov. Hochul.

Gov. Hochul says the red flag laws have been successful and reassures parents state officials are taking these incidents very seriously.

