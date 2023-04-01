Gov. Hochul hosts meeting to discuss recent ‘swatting’ incidents

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul, educators, and New York public safety officials met Friday to discuss the recent ‘swatting’ incidents around the state.

A ‘swatting’ incident is when someone makes a prank call to a school reporting there is an active shooter.

Thursday, three schools in our region went into lockdown including Plattsburgh High School, Franklin Academy in Malone, and Massena Central High School.

Governor Hochul says state police responded to more than 226 schools and after the Buffalo mass shooting, the state launched the red flag laws.

“This is a tool that if someone sees or becomes aware of someone, either online or in person, that an individual could cause harm to themselves or others, they have an avenue. They can alert law enforcement, and someone can identify whether or not the person involved has access to guns at home, or whether they plan on purchasing guns and can stop that from happening” said Gov. Hochul.

Gov. Hochul says the red flag laws have been successful and reassures parents state officials are taking these incidents very seriously.

Related Story:

Police investigate Plattsburgh, Hyde Park school threats

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker at Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton who was crushed by a stone slab has died.
Vermont worker dies after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Dive teams recover body of missing woman in Winooski River
Whitney Grady
Vermont man faces manslaughter charge in deadly dispute
EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs

Latest News

Plattsburgh High School
Gov. Hochul hosts meeting to discuss recent 'swatting' incidents
Hinesburg town offices
Hinesburg town officials weigh two new building projects
Hinesburg
Hinesburg town officials weigh two new building projects
mmm
Riding with the professionals at Killington