Officials: 1 killed, 28 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - One person is dead and at least 28 others were injured after the roof collapsed at a theater in Illinois as storms moved through the region.

WIFR reports officials at the scene say approximately 260 people were in the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere at the time of the roof collapse.

At least five people reported severe injuries and five others had minor injuries with others still being assessed, according to authorities.

Emergency crews swarmed the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois following reports the roof collapsed from severe storms. (WIFR)

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

The band later said the show was canceled “due to a tornado that hit the venue.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker at Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton who was crushed by a stone slab has died.
Vermont worker dies after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Dive teams recover body of missing woman in Winooski River
Whitney Grady
Vermont man faces manslaughter charge in deadly dispute
EMS crews responded to Surface Creations of Vermont in Milton Wednesday afternoon after a...
Vt. worker hospitalized after being crushed by stone slab
File photo
Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul hosts a community roundtable in Westchester with local leaders and...
Gov. Hochul hosts meeting to discuss recent ‘swatting’ incidents
Plattsburgh High School
Gov. Hochul hosts meeting to discuss recent 'swatting' incidents
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 3 dead
Hinesburg town offices
Hinesburg town officials weigh two new building projects