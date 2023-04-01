What To Do: Saturday, April 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this April Fools’ Day!

It’s Maple Fools at Brighton Recreation today, and marathon lovers can take part in their Maple Fools 5k Run. You’ll race in downtown Island Pond, and the 1st-3rd place winners in the adult and child categories will win a prize. Registration for the run starts at 8:00 a.m. and the race itself starts at 9:00 a.m. It’s free to register and run, but donations are appreciated.

Ranch Camp in Stowe is hosting the 2nd Annual Gear Makers Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. You can shop local Vermont outdoor gear makers and chat with them to learn about their trade. Plus, you can also get some of your gear repaired for free. Just check out their website to see what items they are willing to repair before you get there. The event itself is free to attend.

Head over to Wonder Roots in South Burlington for the Eggsploration Eggstravaganza from 10:00 a.m. to noon this morning. This egg hunt will have you and your family exploring the Wonder Roots woodland site. You can also get creative with nest building and other egg inspired crafts. The fee for this event is $23 per child.

You can see data turn into dance at the Biomimetic Choreography event hosted by the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover, New Hampshire. This event, which starts at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, analyzes bird and bacteria research and translates the findings into a choreographed performance with professional dancers. It will be a unique performance with an opportunity to learn about life cycles in a way you would never see in the classroom. The tickets for this event are $10.

The Valley Players Theater is putting on their 35th Annual Cabin Fever Follies show tonight starting at 7:30. This community variety show brings together all kinds of local thespians to give you a great night of entertainment. You will see singing, fiddling, banjo playing, storytelling, poetry, and many more performances. The tickets for this last performance cost $15.

The Brattleboro Museum is hosting a Pysanky egg decorating workshop from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. Learn about the history of the traditional Ukrainian egg art while decorating your own egg. The process involves colored dyes and hot beeswax, and the finished product will leave you with an egg covered in intricate designs and symbols. The materials for this workshop will be provided, so there is a $55 admission fee.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.