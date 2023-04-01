BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain with a strong warm front will move out of the region around midday. It will be windy, with gusts over 30 mph likely, but Clinton and Franklin counties in New York may have a few gusts from the southwest to 50 mph. It will be a much warmer day, with highs in the 50s. Even a few low 60s are possible. Then, our eyes turn to a cold front that will come through early evening. Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front, and a few may be severe in southern sections. Keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans. Showers will briefly change to snow showers Saturday night, followed by a sunny but blustery Sunday. Highs on Sunday will hold in the mid to upper 30s.

After a chilly Sunday, we’ll warm back up again Monday, with highs in the low 50s. Showers are expected, especially during the afternoon. Tuesday will be a fair day, with partly sunny skies. More showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s and 40s. A dry and cooler day is expected Friday, with highs in the mid 40s.

