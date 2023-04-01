BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a way to start the month of April! High temperatures got close to 70 degrees in spots, giving us a pleasant taste of spring, and a sign of what’s to come in the months ahead. However, much colder air will return on Sunday. The showers will change to snow showers tonight, with the chance for a thunderstorm early. Lows will plummet into the teens to low 20s, so patchy black ice is likely. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be blustery and chilly, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night won’t be quite as cold as tonight, as high clouds will move in.

A clipper will bring increasing clouds on Monday, with afternoon and evening showers. It will warm back up however, with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be a bit cooler, but fair and decent.

Active weather will arrive Wednesday, with showers likely. Highs will be in the low 50s, with lows in the 30s to 40s. Showers will continue into Thursday morning, with some sunshine expected during the afternoon. Friday and Saturday look good. A touch on the chilly side Friday, with highs in the mid 40s, but we’ll warm into the low 50s on Saturday.

